Google will now help you book the cheapest flights with help of new tab

Google Flights is making budget travel even more accessible with a new feature designed to help users find the lowest possible airfare. Starting this week, Google Flights is introducing a “Cheapest” tab, which will showcase flight options that may be more affordable for travellers willing to trade convenience for cost savings.

When searching for flights, Google Flights typically highlights options that balance price and convenience at the top of the results. However, cheaper alternatives may be available through third-party booking sites or by adjusting travel plans, such as flying back into a different airport within the same city. For example, departing from New York’s LaGuardia and returning to JFK could offer significant savings.

The new “Cheapest” tab aims to make finding these budget-friendly alternatives easier. Travellers can enter their trip details and tap on the new tab to see a wider range of lower-priced options. The feature is being rolled out globally over the next two weeks, allowing users from various regions to access these additional cost-saving opportunities.

Some of the suggestions under the “Cheapest” tab may require more creative planning, such as longer layovers, self-transfers, or booking different legs of the trip through multiple airlines or sites. While these options may involve a few more logistical steps, they provide an easy way to weigh the trade-offs between cost and convenience.

For those who prioritise savings over speed, this new feature offers a clear path to budget-friendly travel. Whether planning a holiday getaway or a vacation next year, Google Flights’ “Cheapest” tab will help travellers make the most of their budget.