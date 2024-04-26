Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First program now in India; check eligibility and how to apply

India, renowned for hosting the globe's third-largest startup ecosystem, is witnessing an unprecedented surge in its AI startup landscape. Innovators across diverse sectors are harnessing artificial intelligence to address a myriad of challenges. From expedited antibody discovery by ImmunitoAI to identity fraud prevention by SpoofSense, and Gan.ai's groundbreaking video personalisation capabilities, the country's AI startups are revolutionising industries.

Google, recognising the potential of startups in tackling systemic issues through AI, has amplified its support through the Google for Startups Accelerator program. This initiative has now expanded its focus to include startups leveraging large language models for generative AI solutions.

In an announcement this week, Google declared the launch of applications for the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First program in India for the year 2024. This program offers three months of equity-free assistance to startups addressing diverse industry challenges using AI.

Selected startups will benefit from expert guidance in developing human-centred and responsible AI solutions. They will gain access to Google's extensive mentor network, receive training in design, marketing, and leadership, and access tech stack credits and cutting-edge AI tools.

Commenting on the launch, a Google spokesperson stated, "The Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First is part of our commitment to support early-stage startups worldwide, harnessing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud technology to tackle pressing global issues."

Eligible startups must be based in India, have AI as a core component of their solution, including generative AI, and preferably be at the Seed to Series A stages.

To apply, interested startups can visit the program's website. Google also invites entrepreneurs to attend weekly virtual open forums every Friday from 4-5 PM (IST) to learn more and have their queries addressed. Registration for these sessions is available on the website.