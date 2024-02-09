Google Gemini Advanced AI subscription now available in India: Check price, benefits

Google has introduced the new Gemini AI model which was introduced last year but it is finally available to more users. The new Gemini has completely replaced Bard and it now underpins the chatbot. The company has also announced a new premium subscription plan for the most advanced version of the Gemini AI. Here we’ll take a look at the different ways in which one can use the new Gemini model.

What is Google Gemini?



Google's new AI, Gemini is a multimodal chatbot. It can interact with information across text, images, code, and more. Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Copilot, you can generate images based on the text input. Google Gemini can also translate languages with cultural nuances, or receive musical compositions inspired by using text descriptions.

Can I use Gemini?

It's not quite a free-for-all yet, but access options are emerging:

* Premium Plan: Google’s Gemini's "Advanced" version will be available with a Google One AI Premium subscription. To access this, the user will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,950.

* Free Version: For the free version, you just have to visit gemini.google.com and login via your Google account. The free version has replaced Bard chatbot. Even accessing Bard will redirect you to the Gemini chatbot.

Benefits of AI Premium Plan



Google is selling the Google One AI Premium Plan at Rs 1,950 per month. However, this plan comes with other benefits such 2TB of cloud storage, access to Google’s AI editing tools and more. Google also promises to provide Gemini in Gmail, Docs and more very soon for the AI Premium Plan users.

