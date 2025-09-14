Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
technology
news
Google Gemini AI photo prompt: How to fake a selfie with stars like it’s real

Google Gemini AI photo prompt: How to fake a selfie with stars like it’s real

Choose a clear, front-facing photo of yourself. Good lighting and a neutral expression help Nano Banana generate the most accurate results. The AI maintains your original facial identity, so clarity here matters.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 14, 2025 8:51 AM IST
Google Gemini AI photo prompt: How to fake a selfie with stars like it’s realNano Banana processes the prompt and image to create a lifelike selfie where both faces and body language align realistically within the chosen scene.

The AI selfie game just leveled up. Thanks to Google Gemini’s Nano Banana tool, users can now generate hyper-realistic selfies with any celebrity — from Shah Rukh Khan to Taylor Swift — without ever leaving their homes. The results are eerily convincing, and the process is surprisingly simple.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Here's how to do it right.

Step 1: Access the Nano Banana Tool

Start by visiting the Google Gemini AI Studio or any platform offering the Nano Banana model. The tool is designed for ultra-realistic image generation using advanced prompt engineering and photo inputs.

Step 2: Upload Your Selfie

Choose a clear, front-facing photo of yourself. Good lighting and a neutral expression help Nano Banana generate the most accurate results. The AI maintains your original facial identity, so clarity here matters.

Step 3: Add the Celebrity

You can either upload a reference photo of the celebrity or simply name them in your prompt. No deepfakes or face swaps here — the tool generates original, photorealistic compositions where you and the celebrity appear to have taken a selfie together.

Advertisement

Step 4: Write the Perfect Prompt

This is where the magic happens. The key is specificity. A great prompt doesn’t just name the celebrity — it sets the scene.

Example Prompt:

“Me and Taylor Swift taking an iPhone selfie together outside the Louvre, evening golden light, laughing naturally, both wearing casual outfits, background slightly blurred.”

Mention:

Setting: Café, red carpet, beach, concert

Lighting: Soft daylight, evening glow, neon party lights

Pose: Laughing, arms around each other, candid smile

Device: “iPhone selfie” helps anchor realism

Step 5: Hit Generate

Click generate and wait a few seconds. Nano Banana processes the prompt and image to create a lifelike selfie where both faces and body language align realistically within the chosen scene.

Advertisement

Step 6: Refine if Needed

Not happy with the first try? Tweak the prompt — add more mood, change the background, or adjust the lighting description.

Pro Tip: Use Social Context

Prompts that include realistic social cues — like "crowd in the background," "posing for fans," or "backstage at concert" — often yield the most convincing results.

Nano Banana turns your selfie and a few lines of descriptive text into a photorealistic memory that never happened — but looks like it did. Whether it’s a red carpet moment with Alia Bhatt or a beach day with BTS, the right prompt makes all the difference.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Sep 14, 2025 8:51 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today