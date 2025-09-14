Google Gemini AI photo prompt: How to fake a selfie with stars like it’s real

The AI selfie game just leveled up. Thanks to Google Gemini’s Nano Banana tool, users can now generate hyper-realistic selfies with any celebrity — from Shah Rukh Khan to Taylor Swift — without ever leaving their homes. The results are eerily convincing, and the process is surprisingly simple.

Here's how to do it right.

Step 1: Access the Nano Banana Tool

Start by visiting the Google Gemini AI Studio or any platform offering the Nano Banana model. The tool is designed for ultra-realistic image generation using advanced prompt engineering and photo inputs.

Step 2: Upload Your Selfie

Choose a clear, front-facing photo of yourself. Good lighting and a neutral expression help Nano Banana generate the most accurate results. The AI maintains your original facial identity, so clarity here matters.

Step 3: Add the Celebrity

You can either upload a reference photo of the celebrity or simply name them in your prompt. No deepfakes or face swaps here — the tool generates original, photorealistic compositions where you and the celebrity appear to have taken a selfie together.

Step 4: Write the Perfect Prompt

This is where the magic happens. The key is specificity. A great prompt doesn’t just name the celebrity — it sets the scene.

Example Prompt:

“Me and Taylor Swift taking an iPhone selfie together outside the Louvre, evening golden light, laughing naturally, both wearing casual outfits, background slightly blurred.”

Mention:

Setting: Café, red carpet, beach, concert

Lighting: Soft daylight, evening glow, neon party lights

Pose: Laughing, arms around each other, candid smile

Device: “iPhone selfie” helps anchor realism

Step 5: Hit Generate

Click generate and wait a few seconds. Nano Banana processes the prompt and image to create a lifelike selfie where both faces and body language align realistically within the chosen scene.

Step 6: Refine if Needed

Not happy with the first try? Tweak the prompt — add more mood, change the background, or adjust the lighting description.

Pro Tip: Use Social Context

Prompts that include realistic social cues — like "crowd in the background," "posing for fans," or "backstage at concert" — often yield the most convincing results.

Nano Banana turns your selfie and a few lines of descriptive text into a photorealistic memory that never happened — but looks like it did. Whether it’s a red carpet moment with Alia Bhatt or a beach day with BTS, the right prompt makes all the difference.