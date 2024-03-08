Google Gemini now lets you fine-tune AI responses to your liking

Google Gemini, formerly known as Bard, is set to receive an update that empowers users to fine-tune responses generated by the AI-driven chatbot. The technology titan asserts that this new feature will enable users to precisely adjust the chatbot's replies to their inquiries.

With this enhancement, users will no longer need to request a complete rewrite of text from Gemini. Instead, they can simply highlight the specific portion they wish to alter. To modify Gemini's response, users can launch their preferred web browser on their desktop and access Gemini.

Upon engaging the chatbot and querying a topic, users can select the desired text for modification and click on the circular button adorned with a wand icon. Clicking on this button will unveil four options – Regenerate, Shorter, Longer, and Remove.

Opting for 'Regenerate' will rephrase the selected text, while 'Shorter' and 'Longer' will condense or expand the text, respectively. Alternatively, the 'Remove' button will eliminate the selected portion.

Additionally, users can prompt Google Gemini to revise their response by entering the desired changes in the 'Modify with a prompt' field. They can then select whether they want the chatbot to regenerate the text, make it shorter, or extend it.

According to reports from 9to5Google, users may occasionally encounter a 'Gemini couldn't do that' message for prompts requesting unsupported text formatting changes or failing to provide specific instructions for modifying the response. This occurs when users inquire about topics beyond the app's comprehension.

It appears that Google may be restricting users from modifying text responses from extensions, responses containing code blocks, and selections encompassing images. Nevertheless, this feature currently operates exclusively in English and is solely compatible with the web version of Gemini.