Google hires 22-year-old IIIT graduate at Rs 1.2 crore for AI research

Google has hired Aditya Paliwal, a 22-year-old student of International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore, for a salary package worth Rs 1.2 crore. Paliwal, who finished his integrated MTech this year, will work with Artifical Intelligence Google Residency Programme for one year and will have the option of converting it into a full-time placement. He will join Google on July 16.

After finishing his school education from Mumbai, Aditya joined IIIT-B in 2013 for a five-year integrated MTech dual-degree programme. He is the pass-out student of 2018 batch.

According to a TOI report, Aditya got the offer from Google in March earlier this year. He was selected through a test in artificial intelligence research. A total of 6,000 students took the test, out of which, only 50 aspirants were selected. Aditya and his team were also one of the finalists of the ACM International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) in 2017 and 2018, one of the most prestigious language coding competitions in the world.