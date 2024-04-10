Google introduces new AI-powered Vids app, to turn boring work data into videos

Google has introduced Google Vids, an AI-powered video creation app within its Google Workspace suite. This new application will be part of cloud-native solutions like other popular Google products like Docs, Sheets, and Slides. With Vids, Google aims to make video production esy for professional settings.

Google claims that Vids is designed to transform the way storytelling is done at work. A few examples of its use can be an HR introducing new employees to the company culture, training departments crafting digital learning materials, or sales professionals engaging potential clients.

How does Google Vids work?

The user needs to provide some basic instructions and the raw data required to be showcased in the video. They can then choose a specific style of the video using various templates. They can also choose a voice-over to make the video easy to understand. There's also an option to collaborate and share the video with others to make changes on the fly. Then you just need to hit 'Create'.

Availability: Google has announced that they are currently testing this new application with a select group of testers in Google Workspace Labs and it will eventually be rolled out to other Workspace users.

Google Vids addresses the challenge of creating videos. It is a video creation platform, enabling users to generate storyboards, compile scenes from a selection of stock videos, images, and music, and even add voiceovers, all using a simple interface. The tools can also be used in collaboration with other team members to finalise the end product.

For small businesses, Google Vids offers a cost-effective solution to create compelling video content without the need for expensive equipment or specialized skills.

The AI-powered features of Google Vids, such as automatic storyboard generation and scene suggestion, can save time and resources.

In addition to Google Vids, Google has announced other AI-powered enhancements to its Workspace offerings, including specialized commercial offers for AI-powered meetings, messaging, and security. Google has also introduced Gemini into Google Workspace for AI-powered assistance. It can now be used for summarizing conversations, answering questions, and integrating custom AI models for workflow automation.