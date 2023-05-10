Google I/O 2023: How to watch Pixel Fold, Pixel 7A launch live; what to expect

Google will host its much-awaited Google I/O 2023 event today i.e. May 10 at 10.30 pm IST. The company has confirmed to launch of its mid-range Pixel 7A and its first foldable smartphone Pixel Fold alongside Pixel Tablet at the event. Notably, only Pixel 7A is confirmed to debut in India as of now. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Apart from the hardware, Google is likely to announce new features for Android 14 and its AI generative tool Bard. The event will kick off with a keynote by Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Google I/O 2023: How to watch it live online

The Google launch event will begin at 10.30 pm IST in India. You can watch it live on the company’s YouTube handle and Google website. To catch the live updates, you can also tap on the live stream link embedded below.

Google I/O 2023: What to expect

Google Pixel 7A

Google Pixel 7a is the only smartphone confirmed to launch in India tonight. As per the Flipkart teaser, Pixel 7A will launch in India tomorrow i.e. May 11 at 12.30 AM. While the company has not yet revealed many details, the teaser hints that it will come with a silver metallic horizontal strap across the back that houses a dual rear camera setup, just like Pixel 7. It will launch in white colour option.

In terms of price, Pixel 7A is likely to be priced at Rs 46,000 in India.

The Google smartphone is likely to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G2 chipset.

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold will be the company’s first foldable smartphone and will compete against the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Oppo Find N2 and more. Notably, it is not yet confirmed if it will launch in India.

Pixel Fold is expected to be powered by Tensor G2 chipset, just like Pixel 7 series. Going by the teaser video, it will feature a triple rear camera setup.

Pixel Tablet

At Google I/O event last year, Google previewed its first-ever tablet for its users. It features a 10.9-inch display and can be attached to a magnetic charging stand, turning it into a smart screen when not in use, just like Echo show.

Android 14

The first beta of Android 14 rolled out last month. Google is expected to announce new features for the OS at the Google I/O event. It might announce new features for customisation, security and accessibility, now that its first tablet will also run on Android OS.

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

Google is expected to preview its upcoming Pixel 8 series which will include two models: Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, the smartphones will debut later this year. Google did the same thing with Pixel 7 series last year.

Google Bard

ChatGPT rival Google’s AI generative tool Bard recently became accessible to many for use. The company is expected to announce new features for the AI chatbot.

In addition to these announcements, Google might launch a new colour variant for its Google Pixel Buds A-series that are priced at Rs 7,999 in India.

