Google I/O 2023: New AI features for Gmail, Maps, Photos announced; check details

Google has announced a host of new features for some of its most popular applications including Gmail, Maps and Google Photos. These new options will be released at different times and in different geographies. The integration and features are not dramatic but will be enhancing some of the existing features.

Gmail

Google has introduced a new feature called 'Help me write'. As the name suggests, the feature will allow users to draft replies created by AI and also choose the tone and length of the response. If the user is happy with the response, they can send it immediately.

Also read: Google launches Pixel 7a in India at Rs 39,999; check offers and features

Google Maps

Google had announced immersive maps last year. Now, the search giant is introducing it for routes on maps. Essentially, the map will allow a bird's eye view of the entire route. Google claims that this feature will begin to roll out in summer and will be rolled out to 15 cities by the end of this year.

Google Photos

The Photos platform was one of Google's first AI-first products. Apart from standard features like search and tagging, Google has introduced a new feature called Magic Editor. You'll be able to adjust subjects, remove objects and more.

Also read: Google I/O 2023: ChatGPT rival Google Bard comes to India; check how to access it