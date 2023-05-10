scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Google I/O 2023: ChatGPT rival Google Bard comes to India; check how to access it

Feedback

Google I/O 2023: ChatGPT rival Google Bard comes to India; check how to access it

Google Bard AI chatbot can be accessed via bard.google.com. The user will be told that the chatbot is still in the development phase

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Google Bard AI launched in India Google Bard AI launched in India

Google Bard has been finally introduced in India. Interested users can access the AI chatbot via the Google Bard official website. At Google I/O 2023, the search giant announced that the chatbot will be available in over 180 countries including India. Google Bard is a direct competitor of OpenAI's ChatGPT. 

How to get access to Google Bard in India? 

Google Bard AI chatbot can be accessed via bard.google.com. The user will be told that the chatbot is still being tested. The user will then get the option to 'try Bard'. You can just hit the button and then you will need to agree to the Privacy permission to get access to Bard. 

Initially, the Google Bard chatbot was only available in UK and US. Users in India were unable to join the waitlist to use Bard.

While Bard has been made available, it is still prone to inaccuracies. In order to emphasize on its shortcomings, Google states that "Bard is experimental, and some of the responses may be inaccurate, so double-check information in Bard’s responses.

Also read: Google launches Pixel 7a in India at Rs 39,999; check offers and features

How is it different from ChatGPT? 

One of the biggest differences is that Google Bard will stay updated with the latest developments. Whereas ChatGPT has been trained only on data limited till September 2021. Bard will also be able to cite resources if it picks large chunks of data from a single web page. 

Google Bard also offers multiple drafts for a single query. The user can go through different drafts before finalizing on one. Unlike ChatGPT, Google Bard provides the entire response in one go. ChatGPT, on the other hand, follows a more natural way of typing out the answer. As more updates start rolling out, both platforms are expected to build on their niche. 

Also WATCH: The CEO’s Toolkit: Tech Today’s Must-Have Gadgets For The Top Boss

Also read: Google I/O 2023: New AI features for Gmail, Maps, Photos announced; check details

Also WATCH: From Maggi Crisis to FMCG Dominance: Meet Nestle India Chairman Suresh Narayanan, The Master of Turning Things Around

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: May 10, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement