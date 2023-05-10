Google I/O 2023: ChatGPT rival Google Bard comes to India; check how to access it

Google Bard has been finally introduced in India. Interested users can access the AI chatbot via the Google Bard official website. At Google I/O 2023, the search giant announced that the chatbot will be available in over 180 countries including India. Google Bard is a direct competitor of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

How to get access to Google Bard in India?

Google Bard AI chatbot can be accessed via bard.google.com. The user will be told that the chatbot is still being tested. The user will then get the option to 'try Bard'. You can just hit the button and then you will need to agree to the Privacy permission to get access to Bard.

Initially, the Google Bard chatbot was only available in UK and US. Users in India were unable to join the waitlist to use Bard.

While Bard has been made available, it is still prone to inaccuracies. In order to emphasize on its shortcomings, Google states that "Bard is experimental, and some of the responses may be inaccurate, so double-check information in Bard’s responses.

How is it different from ChatGPT?

One of the biggest differences is that Google Bard will stay updated with the latest developments. Whereas ChatGPT has been trained only on data limited till September 2021. Bard will also be able to cite resources if it picks large chunks of data from a single web page.

Google Bard also offers multiple drafts for a single query. The user can go through different drafts before finalizing on one. Unlike ChatGPT, Google Bard provides the entire response in one go. ChatGPT, on the other hand, follows a more natural way of typing out the answer. As more updates start rolling out, both platforms are expected to build on their niche.

