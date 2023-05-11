Google launches Pixel 7a in India at Rs 39,999; check offers and features

Google has launched its latest A-series smartphone, the Google Pixel 7a, in India. The Pixel 7a falls in the premium mid-range segment and will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy A54 and OnePlus 11R. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting Thursday, May 11, at a launch price of Rs 39,999, including various offers (original price: Rs 43,999).

Google Pixel 7a Offers

Google has unveiled several offers for Indian buyers. HDFC Bank cardholders can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 4,000 and the option to avail a no-cost EMI or receive Rs 4,000 off in exchange for any Pixel device or select smartphone models. Furthermore, customers purchasing the Pixel 7a can also acquire the Fitbit Inspire 2 for ₹3,999 or the Pixel Buds A-Series for the same price when bundled with the smartphone. Additionally, Google offers free screen damage protection for one year and a three-month trial of YouTube Premium and Google One. Users can choose from three color options: Charcoal, Snow, and Sea.

The new Pixel 7a is powered by a Google Tensor G2 chip and the Titan M2 security chip, similar to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The phone gets a 6.1-inch display. It gets Face Unlock, 8GB of RAM, a 90Hz display, IP67 dust and water protection, and wireless charging.

Also read: Google I/O 2023: New AI features for Gmail, Maps, Photos announced; check details

Pixel 7a Camera

The Pixel 7a camera features a 72 per cent larger sensor than its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, and includes a new 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. Google claims that Night Sight is now twice as fast, and users can capture 4K video using the 13-megapixel front camera. The Pixel 7a also offers Super Res Zoom up to 8x. Pixel 7a also gets Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur in Google Photos.

In terms of design, the Pixel 7a retains the design elements of its predecessors, featuring the Pixel camera bar. Google claims that the new midframe architecture enhances durability. The phone's aluminum housing is composed of 100 per cent recycled materials. The device also integrates Pixel Speech features powered by Tensor G2, such as Live Translate, Recorder Speaker Labels, Assistant Voice Typing, and Voice Messaging Transcription on the Messages app.

Also read: Google I/O 2023: ChatGPT rival Google Bard comes to India; check how to access it

Google Pixel Service Centres

Google claims that Pixel users across the country will be able to access 28 multi-brand stores that provide walk-in support for Pixel devices in collaboration with F1 Info Solutions. These centres are spread across 27 cities in India. Google claims that these centers allow users to diagnose issues, resolve minor problems, and obtain information about their devices. For physical repairs, the centers pack and ship devices for servicing.