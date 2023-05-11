Google I/O 2023: Search gets AI makeover with new features

At Google I/O 2023, Google announces new AI-powered features for its Google Search. The company claims that Google Search can now take on more complicated commands, understand them faster, and uncover new viewpoints and insights to get things done easily.

Google AI Snapshot

Google has introduced a new AI Snapshot feature for its users. When you enter a command in Google Search, you will now see an AI-powered snapshot of key information to consider, with links to get more information.

In addition to the AI Snapshot, users will also see suggested next steps the ability to ask follow-up questions. When you tap on these questions, you will be taken to a conversational mode where you can ask more questions related to the topic.

Google Search AI support for shopping

To make shopping faster and easier, Google Search will now show a snapshot of noteworthy factors to consider before buying a product whenever you search for a product. Users will also see product descriptions that include relevant, up-to-date reviews, ratings, prices and product images.

As per the blog post, “This new generative AI shopping experience is built on Google’s Shopping Graph, which has more than 35 billion product listings — making it the world’s most comprehensive dataset of constantly-changing products, sellers, brands, reviews and inventory out there. In fact, every hour, more than 1.8 billion listings are refreshed in our Shopping Graph to give people fresh, reliable results.”

Google has also announced that with the new AI-powered Google Search experience, Search ads will continue to appear in dedicated ad slots. The company says, “We’ll continue to uphold our commitment to ads transparency and making sure ads are distinguishable from organic search results.”

With new generative AI capabilities in Google Search, we’re now taking more of the work out of searching, so you’ll be able to understand a topic faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights, and get things done more easily. Learn more and how to sign-up for our Search Generative… pic.twitter.com/V3OK1KHYEn — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 10, 2023

In an official tweet, Google announced, “In the coming weeks, when you search for something that might benefit from the experiences of others, you may see a Perspectives filter appear at the top of search results. Tap the filter, and you’ll exclusively see long- and short-form videos, images and written posts that people have shared on discussion boards, Q&A sites and social media platforms.”

