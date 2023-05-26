Google is killing off YouTube Stories on June 26; here's why

YouTube is bidding farewell to its Stories feature, a temporary post format, starting in June. As of June 26th, users will no longer be able to create Stories, and any existing posts will automatically expire after a week.

Originally introduced in 2017 as Reels and exclusively available to users with over 10,000 subscribers, YouTube's Stories were reminiscent of similar features on Instagram and Snapchat. They offered creators a platform to share updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content to promote their channels. However, as one takes a look at the YouTube landscape today, it becomes apparent that Stories failed to gain significant traction. The limited accessibility, coupled with a lack of regular usage by creators, has resulted in minimal promotion of the feature, even by YouTube itself.

In light of this, YouTube is encouraging creators to explore alternative avenues for sharing content on the platform. Two prominent options include Community Posts and Shorts. Recently, YouTube expanded access to Community Posts, enabling creators to share text-based updates that can be set to expire after a specified period. In addition to text, creators can utilise Community Posts to share polls, quizzes, images, and videos, all of which are showcased in a dedicated tab on their channels.

Also read: 'Twitter 2.0': Elon Musk's Twitter CEO pick Linda Yaccarino on future of the platform

Furthermore, YouTube has been diligently channelling the popularity of short-form videos into its very own TikTok competitor, known as Shorts. The platform has actively urged traditional long-form video creators to venture into producing shorter content. In February, YouTube revamped its monetisation plan, allowing creators to share ad revenue generated from Shorts.

While many social media platforms have adopted the story format pioneered by Snapchat, YouTube is not the first to discontinue its own version. One may recall Twitter's Fleets, the ephemeral posts that vanished within a year.

As YouTube bids farewell to Stories, it is focusing on enhancing alternative content-sharing options for creators, such as Community Posts and Shorts.

Also Read

'Buying Netflix at $4 billion would've been better instead of...': Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT beats top investment funds in stock-picking experiment