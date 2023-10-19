Google layoffs: Search giant cuts jobs in news division; check details

Google has cut at least 40-45 jobs in its news division, according to a report by CNBC. An Alphabet Workers Union spokesperson revealed the information about the layoffs. The report cites a Google spokesperson who confirmed the job cuts but also claimed that ‘hundreds of people’ are still working in Google’s news division.

The spokesperson said, “We’re deeply committed to a vibrant information ecosystem, and news is a part of that long-term investment. We’ve made some internal changes to streamline our organization. A small number of employees were impacted. We’re supporting everyone with a transition period, outplacement services and severance as they look for new opportunities at Google and beyond.”

Google News is a curation of top-ranking news articles based on readers' interests and regions. It can be accessed by selecting the ‘News’ tab after entering a search keyword. The search giant also has a curated list of news articles under Google News about the latest events.



After a massive wave of layoffs announced earlier this year, many tech companies seem to have resumed job cuts to achieve their respective goals. Recent job cuts include LinkedIn, Qualcomm, Bandcamp and Stack Overflow. LinkedIn fired around 668 employees in the latest round of layoffs. This brings the company’s total count of laid off employees in 2023 to around 1,400. The biggest smartphone chipset maker also fired 1,258 employees in the month of October. However, the layoffs happened only in the two of its California offices.

Earlier this year, on January 21, Google's parent company Alphabet announced that they would be downsizing their global workforce by 6 per cent. This amounted to layoffs of 12,000 Google employees, and other divisions under Alphabet. The company had claimed that they had hired according to the booming digital economy at the time of the pandemic.

