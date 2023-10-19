scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Google layoffs: Search giant cuts jobs in news division; check details

Feedback

Google layoffs: Search giant cuts jobs in news division; check details

Google News is a curation of top-ranking news articles based on readers' interests and regions

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Google cuts jobs at News division: Report Google cuts jobs at News division: Report
SUMMARY
  • Google News curates latest news articles from various publishers
  • Apart from Google, recent job cuts include LinkedIn, Qualcomm, Bandcamp and Stack Overflow
  • Earlier this year, Google had announced that they will be laying off 6 per cent of their workforce

Google has cut at least 40-45 jobs in its news division, according to a report by CNBC. An Alphabet Workers Union spokesperson revealed the information about the layoffs. The report cites a Google spokesperson who confirmed the job cuts but also claimed that ‘hundreds of people’ are still working in Google’s news division.  

The spokesperson said, “We’re deeply committed to a vibrant information ecosystem, and news is a part of that long-term investment. We’ve made some internal changes to streamline our organization. A small number of employees were impacted. We’re supporting everyone with a transition period, outplacement services and severance as they look for new opportunities at Google and beyond.”

Google News is a curation of top-ranking news articles based on readers' interests and regions. It can be accessed by selecting the ‘News’ tab after entering a search keyword. The search giant also has a curated list of news articles under Google News about the latest events.  
 
After a massive wave of layoffs announced earlier this year, many tech companies seem to have resumed job cuts to achieve their respective goals. Recent job cuts include LinkedIn, Qualcomm, Bandcamp and Stack Overflow. LinkedIn fired around 668 employees in the latest round of layoffs. This brings the company’s total count of laid off employees in 2023 to around 1,400. The biggest smartphone chipset maker also fired 1,258 employees in the month of October. However, the layoffs happened only in the two of its California offices. 

Earlier this year, on January 21, Google's parent company Alphabet announced that they would be downsizing their global workforce by 6 per cent. This amounted to layoffs of 12,000 Google employees, and other divisions under Alphabet. The company had claimed that they had hired according to the booming digital economy at the time of the pandemic. 

Also read: ‘Thank you, Prime Minister…’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai is all praises after ‘terrific’ meeting with PM Modi

Also read: Electronics manufacturing to leveraging UPI: What Google CEO Sundar Pichai and PM Modi discussed

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Oct 19, 2023, 7:49 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement