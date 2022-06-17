Google Maps to get a live traffic widget soon

Google Maps is all set to introduce a new widget soon that is going to show live traffic around you in the app and you can also access it on your lock screen. This feature is similar to what Waze used to offer, “the other driving and mapping app” that Google acquired a decade ago.

The Google Maps app already tells users estimated arrival and travel times and also informs if there is congestion on the route with yellow, orange, or red colours. The new live traffic widget is going to work as an additional feature for users giving them a better idea about how busy routes are around them so they can adjust travel times accordingly. This will also allow users to pick different, less busy, routes without having to open up the main app.

The feature also works to show you traffic in a specific area, if you zoom in, instead of showing you the wider map. Before this widget, you would have to open up the main app to see these details, and this now going to be available right on your home screen.

Google said that this widget is rolling out to users gradually over the coming weeks and you might not immediately see it in your widgets library yet.

“Whether you’re commuting or heading out to meet friends, Google Maps’ real-time traffic predictions can help you easily plan your route. And with the new nearby traffic widget, launching in the coming weeks, you’ll see this information for your current location right from your Android Home screen,” Google said.

This live traffic widget is Google’s 35th widget for Android, the latest of the lot. Just recently, Google Maps added a feature that will show you air quality around you and another that will show you how much toll you have to pay on a certain route when you are travelling across cities. Both these features, though, are available in the map, and not as widgets.

