Google Maps to use AI in India to keep cars away from narrow roads, help navigate flyovers better

Google Maps has announced a new set of features that are built for India. By mapping many roads, buildings, and businesses, it has provided real-time traffic updates, Street View, and solutions for traffic congestion and flood forecasting. The latest updates aim to make journeys more efficient and sustainable, tailored to the needs of Indian users.

Navigating narrow roads with AI

Google Maps has introduced a new feature to help four-wheeler drivers avoid narrow roads. An AI model developed for India's road network uses satellite images, Street View, and other data to estimate road widths. This information improves routing algorithms to reduce the use of narrow roads, enhancing safety for all commuters.

Clear alerts will inform users about narrow sections on their route, allowing for careful navigation or alternative route choices. This feature is starting on Android devices in cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, with more cities and iOS support to follow.

Flyover navigation

A new feature will help drivers navigate flyovers in many Indian cities. Google Maps will highlight flyovers on recommended routes, allowing drivers to prepare in advance. This feature is available for four-wheeler and two-wheeler navigation in 40 cities across India on Android apps and Android Auto, with iOS and CarPlay support coming soon.

EV journeys

Google Maps now includes information about EV charging stations to support electric vehicle drivers. In collaboration with local providers like ElectricPe, Ather, Kazam, and Statiq, Google Maps offers details on over 8,000 charging stations, including plug types and real-time availability. This feature also covers two-wheeler chargers and is expected to expand nationwide.

Metro ticket bookings with ONDC and Namma Yatri

Google Maps now enables metro ticket bookings in Kochi and Chennai through a partnership with ONDC and Namma Yatri. Users can book tickets directly through Google Maps, making the public transport experience more convenient. This feature will expand to more cities and transport modes in the future.

Incident reporting

Google Maps has made it easier to report road incidents. Users can report construction or traffic issues with a few taps and confirm others' reports to improve the reliability of the information. This update is available across all platforms, including Android, iOS, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

Curated lists from local experts

Google Maps has improved its "Lists" feature, allowing users to create, share, and collaborate on lists of favourite places. Collaborations with local experts like NDTV Food and MagicPin provide curated lists for major cities and tourist spots, offering trusted recommendations for dining and exploring. Users can now find lists such as "Best Ocean-View Cafes in Goa" or "Top Breakfast Spots in Mumbai" when searching on Google Maps.