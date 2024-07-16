Google Maps for Android gets a fresh look: Redesigned interface rolls out globally

After months of anticipation, Google Maps for Android is finally receiving a visual refresh with a redesigned interface rolling out to users worldwide. The update, first spotted in testing back in February, brings a cleaner, more immersive experience, aligning with Google's Material Design 3 guidelines.

Bottom Sheets Take Center Stage

The most noticeable change is the introduction of bottom sheets. Instead of displaying menus and information edge-to-edge, the app now presents them within rounded sheets that partially overlay the map. This design choice declutters the interface and allows users to maintain a visual connection with the map even when interacting with menus.

Search and Navigation: A Refined Approach

The search bar and navigation menu at the top have also been redesigned. They no longer span the entire width of the screen, leaving the corners of the map visible. This subtle change enhances the sense of immersion and provides more context during navigation.

Information Relocated for Better Usability

Key information that was previously displayed at the top of the screen has been moved to the bottom sheet. Details such as distance, estimated time of arrival, and navigation options are now conveniently located within the bottom sheet, accessible with a simple swipe up.

More Immersive and Functional Sheets

Even the bottom sheets themselves have received a design tweak. The rounded corners allow users to see more of the map underneath, providing a more immersive and contextual experience. The location information screen now includes a share icon, making it easier to quickly share location details via messaging apps, social media, and other platforms.

Version and Rollout

The redesigned interface is included in Google Maps for Android version 11.136.0101. While Gadgets 360 has confirmed access to the new interface, the rollout is happening gradually. Compatible Android devices should receive the update in the coming days.

A Welcome Refresh for Android Users

This update brings a welcome visual refresh to Google Maps on Android, making the app feel more modern and user-friendly. The bottom sheet design, combined with the subtle changes to the search and navigation elements, creates a cleaner, more immersive, and ultimately more enjoyable navigation experience.