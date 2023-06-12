Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft want more H-1B visa holders, push US govt to increase intake

Silicon Valley tech giants, including Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, and Salesforce, are lobbying President Joe Biden's administration to increase the number of temporary foreign workers allowed in the United States through the H-1B visa program.

A letter sent by Compete America a trade group representing Silicon Valley interests, claims that the current cap of 85,000 H-1B visas per year is seen as insufficient to meet the demands of these tech firms. The letter cited by independent reporter Lee Fang shows how Silicon Valley is urging the Department of Homeland Security to expedite and streamline the visa application process

However, these same companies recently laid off tens of thousands of American workers, leading to concerns about the replacement of domestic workers with H-1B visa holders. Some reports have even suggested that the companies have already started replacing fired employees with H-1B visa holders.

The H-1B program has been criticized for its potential to depress wages in the tech industry, as companies can pay foreign workers below the local median wage.

Additionally, the report filed by Lee Fang claims cites The Economic Policy Institute has documented widespread abuse of the program, including underpayment of foreign workers and companies hiring H-1B workers instead of qualified candidates from within the country.

The H-1B program ties foreign workers' legal status to employment, making it challenging for them to negotiate better working conditions or higher salaries. These issues have prompted calls for reform to prevent corporations from exploiting the program and displacing American workers.

Microsoft has laid off over 10,000 employees. Google fired around 12,000 employees earlier this year. Meta and Amazon conducted two massive waves of layoffs. The Facebook parent company has removed 21,000 employees as part of its 'Year of Efficiency' claims. Amazon has removed 27,000 employees. Salesforce also announced a 10 per cent reduction in its workforce which amounts to 8,000 people losing their jobs.

