Google Pay to be available in Hinglish soon, you can also split bills on it

To make digital payments easier for Indians, Google has announced an additional option of picking Hinglish (the conversational hybrid of Hindi and English) as a preferred language on the payment app. Google Pay is currently available in English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The addition of the Hinglish option reflects how most Indians interact thus paving the way for more users coming on board, as Google explains, "Money is integral to our lives, and our experience with it should be as seamless as our everyday conversations. The introduction of Hinglish is our attempt to make these interactions even more intuitive and natural via Google Pay."

Hinglish support on Google Pay is going to roll out later this year. Additionally, Google also announced a speech-to-text feature for Google Pay that is going to be launched soon. This feature will allow users to utilise voice input to make direct payments to another user. These voice inputs can be in Hindi or English and users will first have to voice account numbers into the Google Pay app, and this will be followed by a confirmation request before the payment gets initiated.

A very handy 'Bill Split' feature is also getting added on Google Pay soon that will allow users to easily split bills with a bunch of other users. Since many restaurants, eateries, bars, etc, allow UPI payments, this feature is quite a useful one.

Since online payments have become so mainstream now, particularly over the last few years, Google has been making a significant push for its digital payment app adding on significant improvements over time. At the 7th edition of the Google for India event that took place on Thursday, Google announced features for regular users as well as micro-entrepreneurs and online merchants.

For the latter, to help them "stay competitive in a post-pandemic world", Google announced MyShop. MyShop is a functionality that is going to be available to merchants who use the Google Pay for Business app and it is going to allow them to use a store builder tool where they can add images, prices, descriptions of their products and share the link via their business profile across platforms.

"With over 10 million merchants now on Google Pay for Business, and many more joining the fold of digital payments every day, we are making it easy for merchants and micro-entrepreneurs to create an online presence directly from the Google Pay for business app," said Ambarish Kenghe, Vice President, Product Management, Google Pay.

