Google Photos may soon tag AI-generated images to help combat deepfakes

Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Google Photos that will help users identify whether an image was created or enhanced using artificial intelligence. According to a recent Android Authority report, the photo-sharing and storage app will soon display tags that reveal if an image is AI-generated or digitally manipulated, aiming to combat the spread of deepfakes. This feature was spotted in the latest version of Google Photos, 7.3, although it’s not yet accessible to users.

The feature would reportedly utilize resource tags within the app’s metadata, specifically new identifiers like “ai_info” and “digital_source_type,” which would indicate if an image was generated by an AI tool and potentially name the specific model used, such as Gemini or Midjourney. These tags would provide users with transparency about the origin of images in their gallery, helping them differentiate between authentic and AI-generated content.

This move comes amid rising concerns over deepfakes, a form of digital manipulation that uses AI to create realistic but false media. Deepfakes can involve images, videos, and audio clips, often used to spread misinformation or deceive audiences. Recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan filed a lawsuit against a company for allegedly using deepfake technology in advertisements without his consent, underscoring the risks associated with such manipulation.

Currently, it’s unclear how Google intends to display this AI-related information. One possible approach is embedding the information within the image’s EXIF data, making it more tamper-resistant but less visible to users unless they view the image’s metadata. Alternatively, Google Photos could opt for a more direct approach, such as an on-image badge indicating AI involvement - similar to what Meta has implemented on Instagram.

The potential addition of AI attribution features aligns with a broader industry effort to increase transparency in AI-generated content.