Google Pixel 10 is available at around Rs 66,000 during Amazon Prime Day Sale

Today is the last day for Amazon’s Prime Day Sale, and buyers still have a few hours to grab an attractive deal on their desired electronic products across categories. As the sale will soon come to an end, we have spotted an impressive deal on the Google Pixel 10 model, making it a reasonable buy during the sale. Here’s how much you can get the Google Pixel 10 for.

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Google Pixel 10 Amazon sale deal

The Google Pixel 10 retails for Rs 75,499 for the 256GB variant. However, during the Amazon sale, buyers can get it at an 11% discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 67,000.

In addition to the sale discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to get an impressive deal. Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1000 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs 4990.

Buyers can also get up to Rs 37,150 off on the smartphone via the exchange deal; however, the price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.

Why you should buy Google Pixel 10?

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Google Pixel 10 is a flagship-grade smartphone that is known for offering clean software, AI experiences, impressive cameras, and a reliable performance. The Pixel 10 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ Actua OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. It features a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide, and 10.8MP telephoto lens.

For performance, the Pixel 10 runs on the Tensor G5 processor paired with 12GB of RAM. It is backed by a 4,970 mAh battery that supports 30W wired fast charging. For the Pixel 10, Google is offering 7 years of software and security updates. Therefore, this smartphone will last you for years.