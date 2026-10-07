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Google Pixel 10a gets ₹6,000 price hike in India: New price you need to know

Google Pixel 10a gets ₹6,000 price hike in India: New price you need to know

Google has increased the Pixel 10a’s price in India and overseas markets, making its affordable Pixel smartphone costlier even as its core specifications remain unchanged.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 11:05 AM IST
Google Pixel 10a gets ₹6,000 price hike in India: New price you need to knowGoogle Pixel 10a is now ₹6,000 costlier in India after a global price hike.(Photo: Google)

If you were considering buying the Google Pixel 10a, there is now a new price to keep in mind. Google has increased the price of its latest affordable Pixel smartphone by ₹6,000 in India, taking the phone further away from its original launch price. The price revision is not limited to the Indian market, with the Pixel 10a also becoming more expensive in the US and other markets. The change comes as prices of RAM and storage components continue to rise amid growing demand from AI data centres.

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Google Pixel 10a new price in India

The Pixel 10a now costs ₹55,999 in India for its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. It was launched in February this year at ₹49,999, making the latest revision a ₹6,000 increase. The revised price is now listed on the Google India Store.

There are still ways to reduce the effective cost. Buyers can get an instant cashback of ₹3,000 with eligible credit cards on EMI, along with no-cost EMI options. The phone is available in Berry, Fog, Lavender and Obsidian colours.

Must Read: Vivo V80, S2 FE launched in India: 10,000mAh battery and creator-focused features lead the lineup

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The price has also gone up in the US. The 128GB model now starts at $599 (roughly ₹57,800), up from $499 (around ₹48,100), while the 256GB version costs $699 (around ₹67,400). The revised prices are also listed by major US retailers.

Pixel 10a specifications and features

The Pixel 10a runs Android 16 and has a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 7i and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset with the Titan M2 security coprocessor.

The camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 13-megapixel front camera. The phone packs a 5,100mAh battery with 30W wired and 10W wireless charging and carries an IP68 rating.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 7, 2026 11:05 AM IST
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