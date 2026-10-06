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Vivo X Fold 6 is here! Biggest 6900mAh battery, 200 MP camera, and flagship MediaTek chipset

Vivo X Fold 6 is here! Biggest 6900mAh battery, 200 MP camera, and flagship MediaTek chipset

The Vivo X Fold 6 features flagship performance, advanced camera setup, and a large AMOLED display with enhanced productivity tools.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 3:47 PM IST
Vivo X Fold 6 is here! Biggest 6900mAh battery, 200 MP camera, and flagship MediaTek chipsetVivo X Fold 6

Vivo has launched its new-generation foldable phone, the X Fold 6, in India, challenging competitors in the market. Priced at Rs 2,19,999, the foldable offers impressive productivity features with Origin OS 7, X series-level camera features, and flagship performance with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition SoC.

Alongside impressive features, the foldable brings massive upgrades over the X Fold 5, making it a true productivity driver. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Vivo X Fold 6.

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Vivo X Fold 6: Specifications and features

The Vivo X Fold 6 features an 8.02-inch AMOLED main display with LTPO technology and a 6.51-inch cover display with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and a 120Hz refresh rate. For hassle-free productivity and performance, the foldable is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition SoC paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

With a powerful processor, the foldable brings a new and upgraded software experience with Origin OS 7 backed by Android 17. It brings features like Origin Workbench8, AI Cross-App Drag, Multi-Split Screen, Desktop Mode, Cross-Ecosystem Connectivity, vivo Office Kit, and much more. Users can also experience AI-powered features such as AI Recorder, AI Captions, Smart Call Assistant, and others.

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Also read: Apple’s next iPads could get slimmer bezels with major display upgrades: What’s coming

Furthermore, the foldable also comes with an impressive triple camera setup that includes a 200MP OIS Samsung HPB main sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide lens, and a 50MP 3x OIS Sony LYT-602 sensor. The X Fold 6 is backed by a massive 6,900mAh battery paired with 80W Flash wired charging and 40W Flash wireless charging.

Vivo X Fold 6 price in India

The Vivo X Fold 6 will be available in two colour variants: Nebula Teal and Prism Black. It will come in a single storage option of 12GB RAM with 512GB storage, priced at Rs 2,19,999. The foldable is available to pre-order in India, with sales starting on October 13, 2026, across the vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and all partner retail stores

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026 3:47 PM IST
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