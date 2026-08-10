Must read: Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold teased ahead of August 12 launch; What to expect

Google Pixel 11 series launch: When and where to watch the launch event online

As mentioned above, the Google Pixel 11 series will launch on August 12, 2026, globally at the Made by Google event. In India, the launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube at 3:30 AM on August 13, 2026. This year, Trevor Noah will likely host the launch event as Google reveals new marketing posters for the launch.

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Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro series launch: What to expect

The Google Pixel 11 family is expected to be powered by the Tensor G6 chip, bringing upgraded performance. The standard Pixel 11 could offer 12 GB of RAM, whereas the Pixel 11 Pro models could offer up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage.

Must read: Google Pixel 11 series to Vivo S2: 5 Smartphones launching in August 2026

The Pro models are also expected to come with a new feature called “HiLight,” previously called “Pixel Glow.” The light may work as a notification indicator, and it can activate when specific contacts call you. However, it's still unclear what other functions the light will support.

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The smartphones could also support Gemini Intelligence with Android 17, bringing upgraded AI-powered features across apps and the UI. Furthermore, we can also expect camera upgrades across the lineup.

Lastly, the Google Pixel 11 series is also expected to get a price hike of up to $100 or Rs 10,000 in India.