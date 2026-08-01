Google Pixel 11 series to Vivo S2: 5 Smartphones launching in August 2026

5 smartphones launching in August 2026

Google Pixel 11 series: Google is launching its new-generation flagship smartphones, which will include four new models: the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. All models will likely be powered by the in-house Tensor G6 processor, paired with 12GB or 16 GB of RAM. We can expect camera upgrades, new AI-powered features, and longer battery life. The launch is set for August 12.

OnePlus N6x: OnePlus has also confirmed the launch of the N6x model, adding another smartphone to its N series portfolio. The company has already revealed a few features of the phone, such as a 120 Hz display, the segment’s largest VC system, AI-powered features like AI Unblur, AI Portrait Glow, and AI Eraser, and more. The phone has been launched, but the sale starts on August 4.

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Must read: Google confirms Pixel 11 price hike, says Android to use less RAM

Vivo S2: Vivo is also launching its new generation S series model, the Vivo S2, in India, around the first week of August 2026. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 processor, and it will likely be backed by a 7050mAh battery. As per the revealed design, the smartphone features a dual camera setup that may include a 50MP main and 2MP secondary lens.

Redmi Note 17: Xiaomi’s Redmi is also back with a new generation Note series smartphone with the new Redmi Note 17. The company has started to reveal its features ahead of launch, flaunting a massive 8000mAh battery and a design with two colour variants. It is expected to be powered by 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 paired with 8 GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 17 will officially launch in India on August 6.

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Vivo V80: Lastly, Vivo is also expected to launch a new V series model, the Vivo V80, in August. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and a massive 7200mAh battery. Since the V series is a camera-centric phone, we expect new camera upgrades. However, Vivo is yet to confirm the India launch.