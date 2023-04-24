Google Pixel Fold video leaked ahead of launch; check expected price, specs, offers

Google will host its annual Google I/O event on May 10 this year in Mountain View, California. Ahead of the event, it is rumoured that the company will launch its first foldable smartphone, Pixel Fold. Tipsters have already revealed the rumored foldable smartphone's expected pricing, sale offers and specs.

Pixel Fold hands-on video leaked online: Expected specs

Tipster KubaWojciechowski has posted a six-second clip of Pixel Fold on Twitter. Claimed as Google’s first foldable, this smartphone features thick internal bezels, rounded edges and a selfie camera.

Previously, it was leaked that when folded, the handset will weigh 283gm and will measure a 5.5-inch in height, 3.1-inch in width and 0.5-inch in depth. The smartphone dimensions when unfolded are still unknown. Pixel Fold was earlier spotted in the New York Subway.

YouTuber Jon Prosser has revealed that the smartphone might come with a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display. Both displays are likely to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G2 chipset, the same as the Google Pixel 7. As for storage, the smartphone might offer up to 512GB of internal storage and 12GB RAM.

In terms of camera, the smartphone might feature a triple rear camera setup that offers a 48MP primary sensor, a 10.8MP telephoto lens and a 10.8MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, it is expected to feature a 9.5MP outer front camera and an 8MP front camera.

As for the battery, Google Pixel Fold is expected to house a 4,700 mAh battery. The foldable smartphone might run on Android 13 OS out of the box.

Google Pixel Fold expected pricing, sale offers

According to Prosser, the Google Pixel Fold (12GB RAM + 256GB variant) will be priced at $1,799 (approx 1.47 lakh) and will be available in Chalk and Obsidian colour variants. As for the high-end variant, it is likely to be priced at $1,919 (approx Rs 1.57 lakh) and will come in Obsidian colour variant.

As for sale offers, the company might give a free Pixel Watch to buyers who pre-order the device. It is expected to be available for pre-order on May 10 and is expected to start shipping from June 27.

