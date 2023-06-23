Google Pixel takes on Apple iPhone in new 'best phones forever' ad campaign; watch video

Google and Apple have long been at loggerheads for hardware, software, and many other things. Sometimes these differences culminate into

In Google's clever new ads, they playfully compare their Pixel phones to Apple's iPhones, suggesting that Apple has lost its innovative edge. The ads feature animated versions of the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel Fold, who surprisingly become friends despite their rivalry.

Each ad focuses on highlighting the Pixel's innovative features that the iPhone lacks. In one ad called "Plateau," the iPhone is envious of the Pixel's Astrophotography mode, Call Assist, and 30x Zoom capabilities. It even admits to being jealous of the Pixel's AI.

In another ad called "Opening Up," the Pixel Fold reveals its ability to unfold, leaving the iPhone astonished. The iPhone begrudgingly acknowledges the Pixel's Magic Eraser and VP features, which it has already seen and is jealous of.

The duo even takes a beach trip together in the ad titled "Lifesaver." When the iPhone's battery runs low, the Pixel 7 comes to the rescue by sharing its own battery power. After being revived, the iPhone humorously blames its battery drain on binge-watching a popular show about a friendly soccer coach, referencing "Ted Lasso" from Apple TV+.

It's worth noting that Google often teases Apple for its design choices, sometimes with mixed results. Samsung and Apple rivalry also ends up in some hilarious ads, could be about the notch or the features. However, at times these ads have come back to haunt Samsung as they end up using the same feature (or lack thereof) in their future smartphone.











