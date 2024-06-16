Google Play Store to get new feature where apps will 'auto open' after download

When you download an app from the Google Play Store, you currently have the options to uninstall it, open it, or continue browsing the marketplace. Soon, users might be able to have the app launch automatically after installation.

Android Authority did a teardown of the APK of the Google Play Store version 41.4.19. It revealed a potential new feature called App Auto Open. This feature aims to automatically launch apps once they are installed. Though APK teardowns can hint at future features, they do not guarantee these features will be publicly released.

When App Auto Open activates, users will see a notification banner at the top of the screen for five seconds. This notification will either ring or vibrate, depending on your device settings, but users can choose to silence it if preferred.

App Auto Open will be an optional feature that users can toggle on or off. By default, it will be turned on.

As of now, the feature isn't live and is being tested. However, for those who often forget to open apps immediately after downloading them, this feature could be particularly useful.