Business Today
Google releases first Android 14 public beta with new features, improved customisation

One of the key updates in Android 14 is the gesture navigation feature, which has been improved to include a Material You-themed back arrow that adjusts to match the device’s theme or wallpaper

Google has released the first beta version of its latest operating system, Android 14, to the public. The beta version of Android 14 brings an array of new features with a focus on system navigation, privacy, performance, and user customisation. While the first two developer-only previews gave us a glimpse of what to expect, the beta release allows users to test the changes for themselves.

One of the key updates in Android 14 is the gesture navigation feature, which has been improved to include a Material You-themed back arrow that adjusts to match the device’s theme or wallpaper. This updated back arrow not only looks more aesthetically pleasing but also helps users understand Android 14’s predictive back gesture experience by previewing the screen users are navigating to within applications.

Android 14 also introduces a new system share sheet, which allows developers to add custom app-specific actions to the top of the share menu. This provides a superior experience compared to the existing Android share sheets, where share targets are always sorted alphabetically. The new share sheet uses more app signals to determine where the direct share targets that appear toward the top of the page should rank. This solves a few issues that app developers previously faced, such as the lack of visual consistency when building their own share sheets and the restriction of adding only two share targets to appear higher in the share list.

The initial release of Android 14 beta includes additional graphical features such as morphing effects and improved language settings that automatically adjust applications to cater to language preferences on a per-app basis.

Google is further enhancing privacy in Android 14 by enabling apps to limit the visibility of sensitive information to accessibility services that claim to assist users with disabilities. Google Play Protect will verify these claims to ensure that privacy is safeguarded. These new privacy protections are especially helpful for preventing more vulnerable users from accidentally transferring money or checking out in a shopping app.

For those eager to test out Android 14 prior to its official launch, detailed instructions and information about downloading the beta version can be found on the Android 14 developer site. Those already in the Android QPR beta program will receive the first Android 14 beta automatically.

Published on: Apr 13, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
