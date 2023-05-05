Google reveals its first foldable phone Pixel Fold in a teaser video; check all details

Google has officially unveiled its first foldable phone, Pixel Fold. The company was expected to reveal the device during the Google I/O event on May 10. Google still hasn't revealed the specs and pricing of the new Pixel Fold but we get to see an official render of the device in a short clip. Google posted the video teaser on May 4 marking the day with the phrase 'May the Fold be with you'. The Twitter handle Made by Google also announced that the device will be launched on May 10.

The new video falls in line with prior leaked images of the Pixel Fold. Going by the leaked specifications, Google is expected to build a robust hinge for the device. In the folded state, the secondary screen is expected to be 5.80-inch in size whereas the primary, bigger screen could measure up to 7.60-inch. However, the bezels on the primary display seem to be significantly thick.

In terms of design, the trademark camera visor features on the exterior of the phone. Its immediately recognizable as a Pixel phone. However, the elevation seems less than the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. From the new video we can confirm that Google will use a triple camera setup on the Pixel Fold and the third lens is evidently a periscope lens, which also features in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The pricing is still under wraps but we can expect Google to demand a hefty premium for its first foldable phone. A CNBC report claimed that the price will fall in the same range as Galaxy Z Fold4 which sells starts at a price of Rs 1.55 lakh.

Earlier this week, Google also announced that it will be launching a new Pixel device in India which is most likely to be the Pixel 7a. The company shared a teaser for a May 11 launch of the device on Flipkart.

