Google revolutionises smartphone search with innovative 'circling' feature; here's what it means

From typing to voice search to image search, Google has developed a completely new way to search for content on Android smartphones. This time around, it's using intuitive gestures such as circling, highlighting, or scribbling, mimicking the gestures we use in our daily lives.

How often do you find yourself watching content on Netflix and spotting that fancy recliner chair you've been wanting to buy for so long? The usual next steps involve typing a description into Google Search or using Google Lens for an image search. However, with this new feature, you can simply long-press the home button or navigation bar on your Android phone to activate Circle to Search. From there, select the item you see with your preferred gesture, such as circling, to quickly find similar, shoppable options from retailers across the web—all without leaving the app. When you're done, just swipe away and return to where you started the search.

This new way to search works better when looking for answers to complex questions too. With multisearch—enabling the simultaneous search with both text and images—and Google's latest AI-powered updates, understanding concepts, ideas, or topics becomes more accessible. Google states that it will now be easier to glean helpful information pulled together from across the web. With the new feature, Circle to Search, you can simply circle an item and ask a question to quickly learn the answers.

“Our phones are a window to the world’s information — whether it’s to explore a passion, solve a problem, buy the perfect gift, learn a new skill or simply find a reason to smile. And when you’re truly immersed in a moment of discovery or exploration, it can feel disruptive to stop what you’re doing and switch to another app to learn more,” said Cathy Edwards, VP/GM at Google Search. “That’s why we’re introducing Circle to Search, a new way to search anything on your Android phone without switching apps. Now, with a simple gesture, you can select what you’re curious about in whatever way comes naturally to you — like circling, highlighting, scribbling or tapping — and get more information right where you are.”

However, it's important to note that this cool feature will be restricted to the latest hardware. Scheduled to be available in all languages and locations starting January 31, it will initially roll out on select premium Android smartphones—the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series.