Google sets Pixel 8 launch event for October 4; see expected specs

In a little over a month, Google will be announcing the latest additions to the Pixel device lineup. The company has started sending out invitations to an in-person launch event scheduled for October 4th at 10 AM ET in New York City. This comes hot on the heels of Apple's own media event on September 12th, where they will be introducing the latest iPhone and Apple Watch hardware, marking a bustling season of tech events.

And just like the previous Google launches, the phone has been leaked six ways to Sunday. An image on the Google Store this week inadvertently confirmed the already-known design and camera layout of the Pixel 8 Pro. But what more is in store? The debut of a new Pixel Watch is also expected. While there's a possibility of updates for the Pixel Buds A-Series and Pixel Buds Pro, it's worth noting that the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet have just begun shipping and are not yet due for an update.

Reports indicate that the upcoming Google Pixel 8 is poised to feature a more compact 6.17-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, boasting a peak brightness of 1,400 nits and a pixel density of 427 ppi. It is expected to be powered by Google's Tensor G3 flagship chipset.

The Pixel 8 might house a 50-megapixel GN2 primary sensor, accompanied by a 12-megapixel IMX386 ultra-wide sensor and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. This revamped arrangement is rumoured to bolster light processing by a noteworthy 35 per cent, yielding improved HDR capabilities. Additionally, potential support for recording 8K videos at 30 frames per second could be on the horizon. On the front, leaks indicate the inclusion of an 11-megapixel camera tailored for selfies and video calls.

The phone is speculated to pack a 4,485mAh battery, complemented by 24W rapid wired charging technology. Alongside, Google is expected to introduce 20W wireless charging functionality.

Meanwhile, Google unveiled a fun, playful advertisement showcasing both the Pixel and iPhone indulging in a "spa day."

