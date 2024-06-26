Google shakes up Pixel launch schedule with surprise August 13 event

Ditching its traditional October timeframe, Google has thrown the tech world a curveball by announcing a surprise Pixel event scheduled for August 13th. The unexpected announcement, delivered just two months ahead of the typical launch window, has sparked a flurry of speculation about what the search giant has up its sleeve.

While Google's invitation remains characteristically vague, stating "You're invited to an in-person Made by Google event where we'll showcase the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices", the inclusion of a 10 AM PT keynote address strongly suggests new hardware is on the horizon.

The rumour mill went into overdrive thanks to a telling teaser video on the Google Store. Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot a prominent "IX" – the Roman numeral for 9 – hinting at the arrival of the highly anticipated Pixel 9 series. Adding fuel to the fire, the page's URL itself contains the string "google_pixel_9_pro," further solidifying expectations for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and potentially even a Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The long-awaited Pixel Watch 3 is also rumored to make its debut.

The earlier-than-usual event could be a strategic move by Google to combat the relentless tide of leaks that have plagued previous Pixel launches. By getting ahead of the rumour mill, Google may be hoping to retain an element of surprise and control the narrative surrounding its latest hardware offerings.

All will be revealed on August 13th, when Google takes the stage to unveil the future of Pixel.