Google 'Shoploop': No need to visit store, shop via mobile video shopping app

Google has recently launched its latest experimental-project 'Shoploop', a video shopping platform designed to introduce consumers to new products in under 90 seconds. The project has been launched under Google's internal R&D division for experimental projects - Area 120 - where it tests out new ideas with the public.

Shoploop aims to bring three things - discovering, evaluating and buying products - all in one place. The project uses video as a key feature to help users watch reviews of products without having to leave the app.

According to Lax Poojary, General Manager, Shoploop, "The experience on Shoploop is more interactive than just scrolling through images, titles and descriptions on a traditional e-commerce site. All Shoploop videos are shorter than 90 seconds and help you discover new products in an entertaining way, whether you want to try at-home nail stickers, revive your second-day hair or get a concealer that gives full coverage."

He added, "We want to help people experience the look and feel of products they're shopping for in real life without going to a physical store. Shoploop helps you get product reviews from real people who are knowledgeable about the products in a particular area. For example, Alex shows live product usage in her video to get rid of pimples, and Kim includes practical tips and advice on how to use a face roller in her video. Stacy demonstrating how to get pink puff hair."

However, currently, the creators on the platform work on their tutorial, brand deals for the products they showcase and the Shoploop platform itself is also not monetised.

Poojary said that this new idea for interactive shopping was inspired by the combination of social media and e-commerce sites. For example, when a user sees a product on a social media app, like Instagram, he/she mostly heads towards a YouTube video or any other tutorial or demo and then, they like what they saw, make a purchase.

The experience of using Shoploop platform is mostly similar to watching YouTube or TikTok tutorials with easier access to products used in these demo videos. The platform also features an option to save a product for later purchase. Additionally, the app also allows you to follow your favourite Shoploop creators and share their videos.

However, the Shoploop platform is currently focused on content creators, publishers and online store owners in the beauty industry in categories like - makeup, skincare, hair and nails. Shoploop is currently live on mobile site shoploop.app and is also working on a desktop version.

