Google testing verified check marks in Google Search results to help users spot trusted companies

Google is testing a new feature that adds verified check marks next to certain companies in its search results. This feature is designed to help users quickly identify official and trustworthy websites, making it easier to avoid fake or fraudulent sites that often mislead people by pretending to be legitimate businesses.

The move is part of Google’s ongoing efforts to improve online safety and provide more reliable information to users. A company spokesperson confirmed the test, saying, "We regularly experiment with features that help shoppers identify trustworthy businesses online, and we are currently running a small experiment showing checkmarks next to certain businesses on Google."

Fraudulent websites have long been a problem in search results, as they can trick users into viewing false information or even engaging with scam services. By adding verified check marks, Google hopes to protect both consumers and businesses from these online threats. For instance, some users look for customer service numbers on Google Search and fraudulent actors can create fake pages to highlight their number within the results. They can then trap unsuspecting users into paying huge sums of money, pretending to be the official customer care of the company.

The Verge reported that some users have already seen blue check marks next to links for major companies like Microsoft, Meta, and Apple. However, the feature is still in its early stages and is only available to a small group of users for now.

This experiment is part of Google's broader approach to tackling misinformation and ensuring that users find trustworthy content online. Google already uses automated systems to filter out scammy or harmful pages from its search results, and this new feature is expected to enhance those efforts.