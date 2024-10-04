‘Indian users at forefront of our innovations’: Hema Budaraju, Senior Director of Product, Google Search

Google recently announced a handful of innovations for Gemini AI at its Google for India event. At the event, Hema Budaraju, Senior Director of Product, Google Search spoke about the importance of India and Indian users for the tech giant. She told Business Today, “Indian users are already at the forefront of many of our innovations. Whether it's through Maps, Lens, or the use of voice and language, they are deeply engaging with Google's products and inspiring us to continuously improve. I'm confident that India will continue to lead the way in AI, helping us become an even better partner in serving users. I'm truly excited about this partnership with Indian users, and we remain fully committed to bringing them the very best of Google.”

Google announced that users can now get AI-generated overviews in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bengali. She also stated, “Imagine taking a video of a household problem, like a malfunctioning cooker whistle, and asking ‘How do I fix it?’ We're bringing this feature to Search soon.” Users can report and receive alerts for weather-related disruptions like fog or flooded roads. AI is used to prioritise critical alerts. You can now also use your voice to interact with Gemini in Hindi. Google revealed that users can have natural, free-flowing conversations, ask follow-up questions, and get personalised responses.

When asked if AI can empower or paralyse human beings, she said, “Think about it from any perspective—whether you're a student, parent, teacher, entrepreneur, artist, or business owner—AI can simplify and streamline your life, allowing you to focus on what you’re most passionate about. I truly believe that AI is a powerful enabler, and in the Gemini era, Google is committed to bringing the best of AI in a safe and responsible way. This is progress with possibility and responsibility. It's up to us to use this technology to unlock new opportunities and make advancements that were once unimaginable.”