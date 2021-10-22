Google to reduce Play Store fee for subscription services to 15% from Jan 1 

Google announced on Thursday that it will reduce service fee for all subscriptions on Google Play from 30 per cent to 15 per cent from January 1. It also said that it is reducing service fee to 10 per cent in the Media Experience programme in ebooks and on-demand music streaming services category.

“To help support the specific needs of developers offering subscriptions, starting on January 1, 2022, we're decreasing the service fee for all subscriptions on Google Play from 30 per cent to 15 per cent, starting from day one,” stated Sameer Samat, Vice President, Product Management in a blog post.

He stated that digital subscriptions have become one of the fastest growing models for developers but also acknowledged that subscription businesses face specific challenges in customer acquisition and retention. “We’ve worked with our partners in dating, fitness, education and other sectors to understand the nuances of their businesses. Our current service fee drops from 30 per cent to 15 per cent after 12 months of a recurring subscription. But we’ve heard that customer churn makes it challenging for subscription businesses to benefit from that reduced rate. So, we’re simplifying things to ensure they can,” said Samat.

“Today, we’re also making changes to the service fee in the Media Experience program, to better accommodate differences in these categories. Ebooks and on-demand music streaming services, where content costs account for the majority of sales, will now be eligible for a service fee as low as 10 per cent,” the blog stated.

Samat wrote in the blog that while app remain incredibly important for mobile phones, good services must also span across TVs, cars, watches, tablets and more. “And we recognise that developers need to invest in building for those platforms now more than ever,” he stated.



Google had launched the Play Media Experience program earlier this year in order to encourage video, audio and book developers to help grow the Android platform by building cross-device experiences.

“We will continue to engage with developers to understand their challenges and opportunities -- and how we can best support them in building sustainable businesses,” he said.

Also read: Google adds Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro to its flagship smartphone line-up

Also read: Exclusive: Google tax mop up more than doubles in first half of FY22