Google Translate helps 68-year-old woman reunite with family after getting lost in Kedarnath

Google Translate helped a 68-year woman from Andhra Pradesh to reunite with her family in Kedarnath, reported PTI. The elderly woman got separated from her family while returning from the popular pilgrim place Kedarnath in Uttarakhand due to bad weather. The woman was fluent in Telugu but couldn’t understand English or Hindi.

Police turned to technology when they realised there was no way to help the woman in distress.

An official told PTI, “The local police found the woman in a flustered state of mind at Gaurikund shuttle parking lot Tuesday night”. After she was found, the local policemen tried to communicate with her in English and Hindi but failed. That is when they used Google Translate to understand what she was talking about and get information to find her kin.

Sub Inspector Ramesh Chandra Belwal told PTI, “Through gestures, we assured her that she would be reunited with her family. We offered her some refreshment and took the help of Google Translate to interpret whatever she was trying to tell us”.

The police dialed the phone number given by the woman and found out that her relatives were in Sonprayag and were frantically searching for her. Notably, Gaurikund is almost 8 km from Sonprayag.

Police then escorted the woman to Sonprayag to reunite her with her family.

Google Translate: How to use

Google Translate helps users communicate or understand different languages. It supports over 300 languages, including English, Hindi, Spanish, Japanese, Bhojpuri, Telugu, German, Sanskrit, and more.

Google Translate can not only translate web pages or basic text commands but also text in an image using Google Lens. You can even use the phone's microphone to translate a particular phrase. Google Translate can be used via the Google Translate app or on the web. It is available for both iOS and Android users. This can prove to be an important tool if you are in a place where people do not speak or understand your native language.

Also Read:

‘AI could probably make 80% of jobs obsolete’: AI guru Ben Goertzel’s revelation

Google launches Studio Bot: An AI coding bot for Android developers

Watch: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023: Key players to watch in today’s match, timings, and more