Google unveils Android 15 Developer Preview 2 with support for satellite messaging

Google has unveiled the second Developer Preview of Android 15, following the release of its predecessor last month. While this iteration remains exclusive to developers, offering a sneak peek into the upcoming operating system, anticipation builds as the public beta is slated to debut in April.

The highlight of Android 15 DP2 is the groundbreaking support for satellite connectivity integrated at the core of the operating system. Google aims to ensure a seamless user experience across the satellite connectivity landscape with the introduction of new user interface (UI) elements. These enhancements empower applications to detect satellite connections, thereby providing insight into potential network limitations, and ensuring uninterrupted user engagement.

Moreover, developers will benefit from native support for SMS/MMS applications and preloaded RCS applications, harnessing satellite connectivity for message transmission and reception.

Exciting advancements in PDF viewing are also on the horizon, promising developers the ability to handle password-protected PDFs and annotations effortlessly. The update facilitates smoother navigation, search functionality, and editing capabilities within PDF documents, alongside enhanced performance and resource efficiency. Notably, the PDF renderer will receive regular updates through the Google Play system, independent of Android version updates.

Enhancements extend to NFC payments, offering a more seamless and dependable experience. Furthermore, automatic language switching for audio recognition has been refined, ensuring heightened accuracy.

In a bid to embrace innovative form factors, Android 15 introduces support for small cover screens on flip-style foldable devices, enriching the app experience for users.

Acknowledging privacy concerns, apps within Android 15 are equipped to detect recording activities, while new loudness standards mitigate inconsistencies in audio playback. The Do Not Disturb mode receives a facelift, granting users enhanced customisation options to prioritise specific rules and trigger tailored actions, such as monochrome display and night mode activation.