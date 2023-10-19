Google unveils DigiKavach: Here’s how Google is shielding your finances against emerging threats

In today's digital age, the prevalence of financial fraud has become a looming concern. With the advent of online banking, digital transactions, and the proliferation of financial technology (fintech), scammers and fraudsters are finding new ways to exploit unsuspecting individuals. To combat this growing threat, Google has introduced its DigiKavach initiative, which is an early threat detection and warning system designed to identify and study emerging financial fraud patterns before they cause widespread harm.

DigiKavach Program's Objective

1. Study the Modus Operandi of Scammers: The first step in combating financial fraud is to understand the strategies and tactics employed by scammers. DigiKavach's dedicated teams are working tirelessly to unravel the intricate web of deception used by fraudsters.

2. Draw Insights and Detect Threats: Armed with a deep understanding of fraud patterns, DigiKavach employs cutting-edge technology to detect emerging threats. By identifying these threats early on, the program aims to prevent financial losses to individuals and institutions.

3. Collaborate with the Wider Ecosystem: DigiKavach recognises that defeating financial fraud requires a collective effort. As part of this program, collaboration with various organizations and authorities is pivotal. The following partnerships exemplify this collaborative spirit:

- Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE): FACE, a trusted flagger, is working with DigiKavach to better detect fraud patterns and take swift actions against predatory loan apps. This partnership ensures that individuals are protected from unscrupulous fintech companies.

- Cyber Crime Helpline (1930): This helpline, established by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is a key ally of DigiKavach. Together, they respond to threats by providing timely information and support to individuals affected by financial fraud.

- Safer with Google: Google, a global tech giant, is also a partner in this mission. They contribute to DigiKavach by building products that prioritise security, thereby enhancing the overall safety of digital transactions.

Google's Contribution to DigiKavach

Here's how Google contributes to safeguarding the financial ecosystem:

1. Gmail Phishing Protection: Many financial fraud attempts today originate from deceptive emails. Gmail, Google's email service, automatically blocks more than 99.9 per cent of spam, phishing, and malware. This level of protection secures over 1.5 billion inboxes worldwide, ensuring that individuals are less likely to fall victim to phishing scams.

2. Google Play Protect: For Android users, Google Play Protect is a built-in defence mechanism. This service works continuously behind the scenes to keep Android devices, data, and apps safe. Each day, it scans 125 billion installed Android apps for malware, reducing the risk of downloading fraudulent apps.

3. Google Pay Safety Alerts: Google Pay employs machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify phishing and other fraud risks when users send and receive money. Every day, Google Pay sends safety alerts to hundreds of thousands of users, effectively protecting them from suspicious transactions.

