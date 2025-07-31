Google upgrades AI Mode in Search with live video, PDF support, and dynamic canvas tool

Google has announced a fresh set of features for its AI Mode in Search, significantly enhancing the way users interact with its artificial intelligence tools. The new updates include support for live video queries through Google Lens, the ability to analyse PDF files, and a dynamic Canvas mode designed for planning and organisation.

In a blog post shared this week, Google detailed four key features rolling out gradually, with many expected to reach users in the United States first. These updates align AI Mode more closely with Gemini, Google’s broader AI assistant, by offering multi-modal input options and deeper integration with Chrome and Drive.

The most notable addition is the expansion of Search Live. Initially launched with real-time voice interaction, the feature now supports live video through Google Lens. Users can open the Google app, tap the Live icon within Lens, and ask questions about what they see in real time. The AI Mode will analyse the video feed and respond accordingly. This feature will begin rolling out on mobile devices in the US this week for users enrolled in the AI Mode Labs experiment.

Google is also adding document analysis capabilities to AI Mode. Starting next week, desktop users will be able to upload PDFs and ask questions about their contents. The chatbot will contextualise the data and provide answers or insights. Google also confirmed that support for additional file types and integration with Google Drive will follow.

A new feature called Canvas is also being introduced. This tool enables users to create detailed plans, such as travel itineraries or study schedules, directly within AI Mode. While there’s no standalone button for Canvas, relevant queries will trigger a “Create Canvas” prompt. Once launched, the tool opens a side panel where users can refine or modify plans through follow-up questions. Soon, it will also support personalisation using files like class notes or syllabi.

Another update brings AI Mode directly into the Chrome browser. By selecting “Ask Google about this page” from the address bar, users will activate a side panel where the AI assistant can answer questions about any element visible on the screen. This gives users the ability to interact contextually with web content, further blurring the lines between search and live digital assistance.