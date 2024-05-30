Google Wallet partners with Pine Labs to help manage gift cards within app

Google had officially launched its Google Wallet app in India earlier this month. Now the company has announced that they are partnering with Pine Labs to include Gift Cards. This collaboration aims to offer a way for users to manage Gift Cards directly within the Google Wallet app. Considering that Google Wallet is limited to Android phones, this new gift card feature will only be available on Android devices.



Pine Labs’ expertise in brand Gift Cards will be combined with Google’s technology to help manage Gift Cards. Users can store and manage their Gift Cards within Google Wallet and receive reminders to use them at the point of purchase.



According to statement by the companies, the Gift Cards market in India is projected to grow from $7.6 billion in 2023 to $15.7 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing popularity of e-gifting among young consumers.



Navin Chandani, President of Issuing Business at Pine Labs, said, “With the large Android user base in India, we expect a significant increase in Gift Card usage as more retailers incorporate this feature into their omnichannel strategies.”



Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead for Android at Google, highlighted the launch’s importance: “Google Wallet’s arrival in India is a major milestone, offering innovative and convenient experiences that simplify daily life. We are excited to partner with top Indian brands to deliver secure and manageable everyday essentials.”

