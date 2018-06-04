Google is working on a mid-range Pixel phone; might feature a Snapdragon 700-series SoC

Google might launch a Pixel smartphone for the masses next year which will be powered by a midrange chipset. This information was leaked by a popular tipster, Ronald Quandt on Twitter, who said the Pixel smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset, Snapdragon 710. There's not much that can be said about the launch of the device but the device will not be unveiled with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL that are coming later this year. An earlier report suggested that Google will be working on a mid-range device with Snapdragon 600-series chipset. Since Qualcomm upgraded the Snapdragon mid-range series to 700-series, it looks like Google has shifted onto the Snapdragon 710 chipset.

Roland Quandt on Twitter said, "Off to Taiwan for @computex_taipei today, but here's a tidbit for ya: Google is working on a "mobile" device based on the Snapdragon 710 currently scheduled for launch in the 1st half of 2019. Sounds like this might be the (or one of them) upcoming mid-range Pixel phone."

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 is the latest "upper-mid-end" processor and it is much more powerful than the Snapdragon 660. The first in the 700-series, which was announced at MWC this year, is the Snapdragon 710 which aims to enhance performance of the mid-range smartphones to that of the flagship-level.

Earlier this year, a report by TheEconomicTimes talked about Google's plans to launch a mid-range smartphone for Pixel which would be aimed at the Indian markets. Google could capture a significant market share if it comes out with a mid-range smartphone for the Indian market - the world's second largest smartphone market after China. With most developed countries showing a slump in sales, tech giants like Apple, Xiaomi and even Huawei consistently look to India for growth. Research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) says that sales of smartphones in India will grow by 14 percent this year and by 16 per cent next year.

All Pixel smartphones till date have been high-end models costing above Rs 60,000 during launch. The top model of the Pixel 2 XL comes at a price of Rs 82,000 in India.

A recent report also said that Google has started working on Pixel 3 and is planning to release it around September in order to compete with Apple's iPhones. These upcoming Pixels are likely to come with the Snapdragon 845 SoC and also upgraded cameras.

The mid-range Pixel could be a gamechanger for Google in its quest to capture a significant Indian market share and compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo, VIVO etc who have quite a strong hold of the current Indian market. If Google successfully launches the device around the price of Rs 25,000 in India with great camera features and stock Android, it will give a big boost to the sales numbers of the tech giant.