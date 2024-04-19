Google’s AI push: Tech giant consolidates DeepMind and Research teams as well as Android and Hardware

Alphabet-owned Google has announced a significant internal reorganisation aimed at accelerating its advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and strengthening its position in the tech industry. The move involves consolidating various teams responsible for AI development, Android, and hardware products.

In a statement released on Thursday, Google revealed plans to merge its Research and DeepMind divisions' teams focusing on building AI models. This consolidation aims to streamline AI development efforts, facilitating closer collaboration between research and practical application teams.

Furthermore, Google will relocate its Responsible AI teams from the Research division to DeepMind. This shift aims to ensure that AI models are developed with safety considerations from the outset, aligning with global concerns about AI ethics and regulation.

The consolidation comes in the wake of the successful development of Google's advanced AI model, Gemini, by the DeepMind team. Gemini, unveiled last year, boasts capabilities to process various data formats, including video, audio, and text. However, Google faced criticism following inaccuracies in historical image generation, prompting a pause in certain image generation functionalities.

Google's strategic reorganisation extends beyond AI, with the creation of a new team called "Platforms and Devices" to oversee Pixel products, Android, Chrome, ChromeOS, Photos, and more. This restructuring underscores Google's commitment to integrating AI across its entire product ecosystem.

Rick Osterloh, previously overseeing Google's hardware efforts, will lead the Platforms and Devices team, emphasising the pivotal role of AI in shaping user experiences. Osterloh highlights the integration of hardware, software, and AI as crucial for transformative innovations, citing examples such as Pixel's camera technology.

The reorganisation also aims to streamline processes and accelerate product development cycles. By consolidating teams and leadership under unified goals, Google seeks to harness the latest AI research and models effectively. This approach aligns with Google's broader strategy to stay at the forefront of AI innovation and adapt to evolving technological landscapes.

While Google reassures that the consolidation does not signal a departure from its commitment to the broader Android ecosystem, it underscores the company's increased focus on AI integration across its platforms.