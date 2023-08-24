Google’s new experimental feature: Just hum a song and YouTube will search it for you

YouTube has introduced a new experimental feature for Android devices which is song identification by humming. As outlined on YouTube's support page, the video-sharing platform is presently piloting a song search functionality within its Android app version. This innovative capability empowers users to ascertain songs on YouTube by means of humming, singing, or recording.

For those with access to this trial, a seamless transition exists from the standard YouTube voice search to the innovative song search feature. By humming, singing, or recording a song for a duration of three seconds or more, the platform adeptly identifies the melody and subsequently guides the user toward pertinent YouTube videos encompassing the sought-after song. This encompassing content might comprise the official music video, user-generated submissions, or Shorts.

As of now, the song search feature is accessible to a limited segment of Android users. Should it be introduced on a larger scale, the utility could prove invaluable, given YouTube's status as a preferred platform for song exploration.

Interestingly, this latest experiment from YouTube might strike a chord of familiarity among certain users. In 2020, Google, YouTube's parent company, initially unveiled this feature across the Google app, Google Search widget, and Google Assistant. This allowed users to deduce songs via humming, whistling, or vocalising into the microphone icon. However, a notable distinction lies in the fact that Google's offering necessitates humming for a duration of 10 to 15 seconds to pinpoint the song.

As clarified by Google previously, its feature leverages machine learning models to align a person's hum with a song's distinct "fingerprint" or signature melody.

