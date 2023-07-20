Google employees' salary leaked; software engineers lead with Rs 5.90 crore base salary: Report

Tech jobs have always been renowned for their lucrative salaries, and certain companies spare no expense when it comes to compensating their engineers. Recently leaked internal data from Google, reviewed by Business Insider, sheds light on the impressive compensation packages their employees received in 2022. The median total compensation for Google employees that year reached $2,79,802 (Rs 2.30 crore).

Unsurprisingly, software engineers emerged as the highest-paid professionals at Google, boasting a maximum base salary of $7,18,000 in 2022. The source of this information was an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, featuring data from over 12,000 US workers, encompassing a range of positions, including software engineers, business analysts, and salespeople. While software engineers occupied the top spot for base salary, maximum equity, and bonuses, it's worth noting that all of the top 10 highest-paying positions across engineering, business, and sales at Google enjoyed base salaries well into six figures.

Also Watch: Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India: Infinix Note 30, Samsung Galaxy F14, Vivo T2x and more

Google's compensation structure extends beyond just base salaries, encompassing options and bonuses as well. Notably, the maximum equity that software engineers could obtain reached $1.5 million in 2022.

Comparing Google's salary offerings to other tech giants in 2022, the company's median base pay was slightly below that of Meta ($2,96,320). Nevertheless, it significantly outpaced the median base salaries at Salesforce ($1,99,130) and Adobe ($1,70,679), as reported by data collected by MyLogIQ and analysed by The Wall Street Journal.

Also Read Hollywood vs AI: Why famous actors including Oppenheimer, Barbie cast are on strike

For a comprehensive overview, here are the top 10 highest base salaries at Google across all industries for 2022, according to Insider's report. Keep in mind that the data is exclusive to US full-time employees and does not include salaries from Alphabet's Other Bets ventures, such as Waymo and Verily. Additionally, not all employees disclosed their equity and bonus data.

Software Engineer: $7,18,000 (Rs 5.90 crore)

Engineering Manager (Software Engineering): $4,00,000 (Rs 3.28 crore)

Enterprise Direct Sales: $3,77,000 (Rs 3.09 crore)

Legal Corporate Counsel: $3,20,000 (Rs 2.62 crore)

Sales Strategy: $3,20,000 (Rs 2.62 crore)

UX Design: $3,15,000 (2.58 crore)

Government Affairs & Public Policy: $3,12,000 (2.56 crore)

Research Scientist: $3,09,000 (2.53 crore)

Cloud Sales: $3,02,000 (2.47 crore)

Program Manager: $3,00,000 (2.46 crore)

Watch: 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift launched in India at Rs 10.89 lakh; Check out engine, features, design and more of the new SUV; Know about rivals like Grand Vitara, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta

Watch: Barbenheimer trend: If Christopher Nolan directed Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer on the sets of Margot Robbie starrer Barbie, this is what it would look like! Watch viral video

Watch: Allu Arjun leaks dialogue from Pushpa 2 at success meet for ‘Baby’; Watch the viral video and know more about the much-awaited Pushpa sequel

Watch: Nifty, Sensex fall over 1%; L&T, NTPC, SBI among top gainers; Infosys, HCL Tech, HUL top losers; RIL, Tanla Platforms, RVNL, Utkarsh SFB, other buzzing stocks on July 21

Watch: ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 promo breaks internet as SRK explains the importance of ‘One Day’; Watch video, know about other guest stars featuring in it

Watch: SDCC 2023: Nag Ashwin’s Project K become ‘Kalki 2898 AD’; Teaser shows Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas under the rule of dark forces

Watch: Dividend stocks today: TCS, HCL Technologies, Fortis Healthcare, MRF, 11 other stocks trading ex-dividend on July 20; check full list

Watch: AI reimagines Barbie in Pink City Jaipur; Margot Robbie as the Queen of Jaipur

Watch: Infosys share price today: IT stock cracks over 9% after Q1 results; should you buy, hold or sell? See what analysts say

Watch: Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni’s short film Princess on her birthday; Namrata Shirodhkar’s celebrates her PMJ Jewels' ad

Watch: Reliance-JFSL Demerger: Jio Financial Services share price at Rs 261.85; RIL shares jump 1.5% today; check how BSE, NSE indices will treat JFS, when it is likely to be listed, and more

Watch: Netflix ends password-sharing in India; How to watch Kohrra, The Witcher: Season 3, Celebrity, other OTT series on streaming platform for free

Watch: Satellite images show Yamuna water reaching outer walls of Taj Mahal, Yamuna floods in Mathura, Vrindavan: India Today OSINT report

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Google appeals to Supreme Court to quash antitrust directives on Android in India