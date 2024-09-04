GoPro unveils HERO13 Black and tiny new HERO camera; see India pricing

GoPro has announced two new action cameras, expanding its lineup with the powerful HERO13 Black and the ultra-compact HERO. The HERO13 Black, priced at Rs 44,990, packs a range of new features and improvements, including interchangeable lenses, while the HERO, at Rs 23,990, aims to deliver accessible 4K recording in the smallest GoPro form factor yet.

HERO13 Black: Elevating the Flagship

The HERO13 Black builds upon GoPro's legacy of high-performance action cameras, offering features like 5.3K video recording at 60 frames per second, Emmy-winning HyperSmooth stabilisation, and rugged durability. New additions include:

13x Burst Slow-Motion: Capture super slow-motion footage at up to 400 frames per second in HD resolution.

Redesigned Enduro Battery: A larger, more efficient battery provides extended runtimes in all weather conditions.

Magnetic Latch Mounting: Offers three ways to mount the camera for added versatility.

Faster WiFi 6: Speeds up content transfer.

HB-Series Lenses: Four interchangeable lens options with automatic detection and optimised settings (sold separately).

"This year's two new GoPro cameras are inspired by and built for the GoPro Community," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro Founder and CEO. “HERO13 Black features four new interchangeable lens mods that HERO13 automatically detects and adjusts its settings for, magnetic latch mounting, GPS, and a more powerful battery that provides longer runtimes and improved thermal performance.”

GoPro HERO13 Black

Interchangeable Lenses for Creative Flexibility

The HERO13 Black is the first GoPro to feature interchangeable lenses, expanding its creative potential. The HB-Series Lenses include:

Ultra Wide Lens Mod: Captures an expansive 177° field of view with a new 1:1 aspect ratio, ideal for immersive POV shots and flexible cropping options.

Macro Lens Mod: Offers variable focus for close-up shots and captures objects up to 4x closer than the standard lens.

Anamorphic Lens Mod: (Price to be announced) Captures cinematic widescreen footage with a 21:9 aspect ratio and minimal distortion.

ND Filter 4-Pack: Provides neutral density filters for controlling exposure and creating cinematic motion blur.

HERO: Ultra-Compact 4K Recording

The HERO, weighing in at just 86 grams, is GoPro's smallest and most affordable 4K camera. Designed for simplicity and ease of use, it features:

Ultra-Compact Design: 35% smaller and 46% lighter than the HERO13 Black.

Rugged and Waterproof: Withstands depths of up to 16 feet (5 meters).

Intuitive Touch Screen: Easy navigation and control.

One-Button Control: Simple operation for capturing photos and videos.

Stunning Image Quality: Records in 4K and 1080p resolutions, captures 12MP photos, and offers 2x slow motion.

Long-Lasting Enduro Battery: Provides up to 100 minutes of continuous recording at the highest video setting.

"And then there's HERO, the smallest, lightest 4K GoPro ever with a screen that will appeal to new and experienced users with its rugged, ultralight design and impressive 4K image quality,” added Woodman.

GoPro HERO

Availability, Warranty and Pricing

The HERO13 Black, HERO13 Black Creator Edition (INR 64,990), and HERO13 Black Accessory Bundle (INR 49,990) are available for pre-order in India starting September 4, 2024, with shipping and retail availability beginning September 10.

The HERO is available for pre-order starting September 16, with availability beginning September 22.

Luxury Personified (LP), GoPro's official distributor in India, will provide an additional one-year warranty at no extra cost for both cameras, extending the standard one-year international warranty.