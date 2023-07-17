Govt launches free online course on AI, certified by IIT Madras, NCVET

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, launched AI for India 2.0. This new programme is a free online training program focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The course has been developed as a joint initiative of Skill India and GUVI, the program holds accreditations from the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and IIT Madras.

GUVI is an IIT-Madras & IIM-Ahmedabad incubated Ed-tech company that focuses on providing personalized learning. It offers online learning, upskilling & recruitment opportunities. It teaches tech-skills in different regional languages.

Benefits of new Online Course on AI

GUVI, known for its tech platform that facilitates tech learning in vernacular languages, has curated the AI for India 2.0 program in nine different Indian languages.

The course introduced by GUVI, an IIT Madras incubated startup, aims at educating individuals rural youth in cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence. The program's collaboration between Skill India and GUVI, brings expertise from leading educational institutions and industry players.

During the launch event, Pradhan advocated for technology courses to be offered in more Indian languages, stressing that technology should not be confined to a specific language. He regarded this program as a step towards dismantling the language barrier in technology education and future-proofing the country's youth, especially those in rural areas.

By making the program available online and free of cost, the govt plans to broaden the reach of the course. The quality and relevance of the course will be taken care with the help of the accreditations from NCVET and IIT Madras.

Watch: Tovino Thomas as Superman, Deepika Padukone as Wonder Woman as AI images show superheroes during 2018 Kerala floods, another AI artist reimagines superheroes in Delhi rains

Watch: Dhoni’s car and bike collection seen in video by Venkatesh Prasad; Check out vintage cars owned by CSK skipper

Watch: Is YouTuber Dhruv Rathee going to make a wild card entry on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2? Know about other contestants, row over Salman Khan smoking on live TV

Watch: AI images of South actors Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Kamal Haasan, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan as Vikings characters

Watch: Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif’s first look out from Merry Christmas; Know about release date, cast, plot; avoids clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, up against Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha at Box Office

Also read: Learn to code online using AI: Ed-tech company launches GPT4-powered course

Also read: TCS , IIT Madras partner to launch M Tech in Industrial Artificial Intelligence