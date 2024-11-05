Govt sends notice to Wikipedia over alleged bias and inaccuracies in content

The Government of India has formally notified Wikipedia over concerns of biased content and inaccuracies on its platform. Government sources indicate that officials have reached out to Wikipedia’s administrators following complaints from Indian users who argue that certain topics are biased and has inacuracies.

The notice highlights apprehensions about a “small group” of editors wielding significant influence over Wikipedia’s content. The government questions the extent of editorial control by a limited number of contributors, suggesting this could lead to skewed narratives on sensitive topics.

A key aspect of the government’s notice is the debate over Wikipedia’s status as an “intermediary.” In India, intermediaries are generally protected from liability for user-generated content under IT regulations if they adhere to specific guidelines. However, the notice queries whether Wikipedia should be classified as a “publisher,” which would entail greater accountability for content on its platform.



In the past, other platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram have also faced scrutiny as the government enforces stricter rules on misinformation, harmful content, and “digital sovereignty.”

Wikipedia, with its unique collaborative model, depends on volunteer editors globally to create and manage content. However, the government’s concerns underscore the challenges of ensuring accuracy and neutrality on a platform reliant on community-driven editorial oversight.

Wikipedia has yet to publicly respond to the government’s notice, leaving uncertainty over how it will address the raised issues.