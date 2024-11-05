scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Govt sends notice to Wikipedia over alleged bias and inaccuracies in content

Feedback

Govt sends notice to Wikipedia over alleged bias and inaccuracies in content

The Indian government has formally raised concerns with Wikipedia over alleged biased content and inaccuracies, questioning its status as an intermediary. This move is part of a broader effort to regulate online platforms in India.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Wikipedia Wikipedia

The Government of India has formally notified Wikipedia over concerns of biased content and inaccuracies on its platform. Government sources indicate that officials have reached out to Wikipedia’s administrators following complaints from Indian users who argue that certain topics are biased and has inacuracies.

The notice highlights apprehensions about a “small group” of editors wielding significant influence over Wikipedia’s content. The government questions the extent of editorial control by a limited number of contributors, suggesting this could lead to skewed narratives on sensitive topics.

A key aspect of the government’s notice is the debate over Wikipedia’s status as an “intermediary.” In India, intermediaries are generally protected from liability for user-generated content under IT regulations if they adhere to specific guidelines. However, the notice queries whether Wikipedia should be classified as a “publisher,” which would entail greater accountability for content on its platform.

In the past, other platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram have also faced scrutiny as the government enforces stricter rules on misinformation, harmful content, and “digital sovereignty.”

Wikipedia, with its unique collaborative model, depends on volunteer editors globally to create and manage content. However, the government’s concerns underscore the challenges of ensuring accuracy and neutrality on a platform reliant on community-driven editorial oversight.

Wikipedia has yet to publicly respond to the government’s notice, leaving uncertainty over how it will address the raised issues.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Nov 05, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement