GPT-5 launch plan revealed: All ChatGPT users to get free access, but Plus, Pro users to get more

OpenAI has officially announced its plans for the launch of GPT-5, its next major AI model, which aims to simplify and improve the company’s AI offerings. The model will integrate various OpenAI technologies, including o3, which will no longer be released as a standalone product.

GPT-5 is designed to be more versatile, intelligent, and user-friendly. According to CEO Sam Altman, one of its key goals is to eliminate the complexity of switching between different AI models and create a system that can handle a wide range of tasks efficiently.

The new model will introduce several advanced capabilities, including voice interaction for more natural conversations, a visual “canvas” tool for better interaction with images and text, integrated search to provide more accurate and relevant responses, and deep research capabilities for handling complex topics more effectively.

OpenAI plans to roll out GPT-5 across ChatGPT and its API, with different levels of access based on subscription tiers. Free users will get unlimited chat access to GPT-5 at a “standard intelligence” level, with some restrictions to prevent misuse. ChatGPT Plus subscribers will be able to use a more advanced version of GPT-5, while ChatGPT Pro subscribers will get access to an even higher level of intelligence.

Altman emphasised that OpenAI wants AI to “just work” without users needing to choose between different models. The company also acknowledged that its current system, which requires users to pick between different AI versions, has become too complicated. In his post on X, Altman wrote, “We hate the model picker as much as you do and want to return to magic unified intelligence.”

Before launching GPT-5, OpenAI will first release GPT-4.5, internally known as Orion. This will be OpenAI’s last non-chain-of-thought model, meaning it won’t have the self-checking reasoning abilities that newer models, like GPT-5, will incorporate.